Come Out and (hit) Play' on a stream of The Offspring's 30th anniversary 'Smash' concert

'Smash' album artwork. (Epitaph)
By Josh Johnson

When it comes to your Friday night plans and your love of The Offspring, there's no need to keep 'em separated.

The band has announced a stream of their 2024 concert at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, during which they played their 1994 album, Smash, in its entirety in celebration of its 30th anniversary.

You can tune in to the stream Friday at 5 p.m. PT via The Offspring's YouTube channel.

Smash marked the third Offspring album and spawned the singles "Come Out and Play," "Self Esteem" and "Gotta Get Away." It's been certified six-times Platinum by the RIAA.

The most recent Offspring record is 2024's SUPERCHARGED. The band's upcoming live schedule includes sets at the Sea.Hear.Now and Aftershock festivals.

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