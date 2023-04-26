The color and the shape: New mural wanted for Dave Grohl Alley in Ohio

ABC/Randy Holmes

By Josh Johnson

Dave Grohl Alley is set to get some new artwork.

The Fine Arts Council of Trumbull County is asking for pitches to create a new mural for the site, which is located in the Foo Fighters frontman's birthplace of Warren, Ohio.

The potential mural, which will go up between the Modern Methods Brewing Company and BRITE Energy Innovators business, is described as a "focal point" of the alley with the intent of bringing "new life to the area."

Submissions, which require a concept drawing and dimensions, a budget and an artist statement about why they wish to create the mural, are open now through May 10.

Dave Grohl Alley first opened in 2009. In addition to featuring work by local artists, it boasts what is claimed to be the world's largest drum sticks.

Perhaps the chosen Dave Grohl Alley artist will be inspired by the new Foo Fighters single "Rescued." The track will appear on the upcoming album But Here We Are, which marks the first Foos record to follow the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

