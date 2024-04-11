Collective Soul premieres new single "Mother's Love" off upcoming ﻿'Here to Eternity'﻿ album

Fuzze-Flex Records

By Josh Johnson

Collective Soul has premiered a new song called "Mother's Love," the first single off the band's upcoming album, Here to Eternity.

The track features Brian Ray, longtime guitarist for Paul McCartney's live band. You can listen to it alongside its accompanying lyric video, streaming now on YouTube.

Here to Eternity, a double album, drops May 17. It was recorded at Elvis Presley's estate in Palm Springs, California.

Collective Soul will be on tour starting in May, playing shows with Hootie & the Blowfish and Edwin McCain.

