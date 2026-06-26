Collective Soul announces wide release of new album following RSD debut

Collective Soul has announced the wide release of the band's new album, Touch and Go.

The "Shine" outfit's 13th studio effort, which was previously released as an exclusive for the 2026 Record Store Day, will be available via your music listening outlet of choice on July 31.

In first detailing Touch and Go, Collective Soul described the record as being influenced by new wave music.

Touch and Go is the follow-up to 2024's Here to Eternity. Here is the track list:

"Rainbow"

"Eye on You"

"Uh Oh"

"All My Days on Thru"

"Heavy Load"

"Fun"

"Again"

"Feel"

"Shooting for You"

"Love Your Way"

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