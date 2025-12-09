Collective Soul announces 2026 US tour dates

Ed Roland of Collective Soul performs at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre on July 22, 2025 in Sterling Heights, Michigan. (Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Collective Soul has announced a run of U.S. tour dates for 2026.

The headlining shows span from Jan. 29 in Anaheim, California, to May 2 in Bossier City, Louisiana.

Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time. The general sale begins Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit CollectiveSoul.com.

The tour includes Collective Soul's previously announced three-night Las Vegas residency in February, as well as Creed's Summer of '99 and Beyond concert cruise.

Collective Soul's most recent album is 2024's Here to Eternity.

