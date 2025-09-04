Coldplay's 'Viva la Vida' video hits 1 billion views on YouTube

Chris Martin of Coldplay performs in Toronto at the Air Canada Centre on July 30, 2008 in Toronto, Canada. (George Pimentel/WireImage)

The bells are certainly a-ringing for Coldplay's "Viva la Vida," by which we mean the little bell icon on YouTube.

The video for Chris Martin and company's 2008 smash hit has officially passed 1 billion YouTube views. It's the eighth Coldplay video to reach the milestone, joining "Yellow," "A Sky Full of Stars," "The Scientist," "Adventure of a Lifetime" and "Paradise," plus the Beyoncé and Chainsmokers collaborations "Hymn for the Weekend" and "Something Just Like This," respectively.

"Viva la Vida" was released as a single off Coldplay's similarly titled fourth album, Viva la Vida or Death and All His Friends. It gave Coldplay their first #1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100.

Coldplay is currently playing a run of shows at London's Wembley Stadium in support of their latest album, 2024's Moon Music.

