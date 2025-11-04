Coldplay's Chris Martin & Jonny Buckland announce intimate London benefit concert

Jonny Buckland and Chris Martin of Coldplay perform at Stadio San Siro, on June 25, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images for ABA)

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and guitarist Jonny Buckland have announced an intimate benefit concert taking place Dec. 3 at Hackney Church in London.

The show will raise funds for charities Crisis and War Child, which work to support those experiencing homelessness and children living through military conflict, respectively.

Tickets are available only to residents of the U.K. and Europe and will be raffled off to randomly selected winners. If you're eligible, visit Coldplay.com for entry info.

Martin and Buckland previously performed at Hackney Church together in 2024 and raised over $450,000 for Crisis.

Coldplay played much larger venues on their Music of the Spheres tour, which came to U.S. stadiums over the spring and summer.

