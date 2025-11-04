Coldplay's Chris Martin & Jonny Buckland announce intimate London benefit concert

Coldplay Perform In Milan Jonny Buckland and Chris Martin of Coldplay perform at Stadio San Siro, on June 25, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images for ABA) (Sergione Infuso - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and guitarist Jonny Buckland have announced an intimate benefit concert taking place Dec. 3 at Hackney Church in London.

The show will raise funds for charities Crisis and War Child, which work to support those experiencing homelessness and children living through military conflict, respectively.

Tickets are available only to residents of the U.K. and Europe and will be raffled off to randomly selected winners. If you're eligible, visit Coldplay.com for entry info.

Martin and Buckland previously performed at Hackney Church together in 2024 and raised over $450,000 for Crisis.

Coldplay played much larger venues on their Music of the Spheres tour, which came to U.S. stadiums over the spring and summer.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!