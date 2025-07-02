Coldplay's 'A Sky Full of Stars' video hits 1 billion views on YouTube

Coldplay: Music Of The Spheres World Tour With Elyanna And Willow - Las Vegas, NV Ethan Miller/Getty Images (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Coldplay's "A Sky Full of Stars" video has hit 1 billion views on YouTube.

The clip, which finds Chris Martin walking through the streets of Sydney while strumming an acoustic guitar and carrying a bass drum on his back, was uploaded in June 2014. The song is included on Coldplay's 2014 album, Ghost Stories.

Just as the sky is full of stars, Coldplay's YouTube profile is full of views. The band's other videos that have joined the YouTube billions club include "Yellow," "The Scientist," "Adventure of a Lifetime," "Paradise" and the Beyoncé collaboration "Hymn for the Weekend."

Coldplay is currently touring North America in support of their latest album, 2024's Moon Music.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!