Coldplay is performing at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards.

The show airs Dec. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FOX. Also on the lineup are Teddy Swims, Tyla and SEVENTEEN.

In addition to performing, Chris Martin and company are nominated in two BBMA categories: Top Rock Touring Artist and the all-genre Top Duo/Group.

Coldplay released a new album, Moon Music, in October. They'll launch a U.S. tour in May.

