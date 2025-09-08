Coldplay hints at more Music of the Spheres tour dates in 2027

Chris Martin of Coldplay performs onstage during a concert at Wembley Stadium on August 22, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Jo Hale/Redferns)

Coldplay launched their Music of the Spheres tour in 2022 and it doesn’t sound like it will be ending anytime soon.

During the band’s concert at London’s Wembley Stadium Saturday, frontman Chris Martin revealed they have more shows planned for the tour, although fans will have to wait a bit for those to happen.

Fan-shot footage posted to social media shows Martin telling the crowd, "The tour has 138 more shows to go," noting, "We have a break coming up, and we’ll announce the shows for 2027 soon."

"But we only have a few more this year, and then we’re gonna go and make this really special thing that we’ve been making for years and years and it’s really good," he added, although he didn't share any other details about what that "thing" is.

Coldplay actually only has one more show on the books for 2025. They will play Wembley Stadium again on Friday.

Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres tour launched in San Jose, Costa Rica, in March 2022. The last time the tour was in the U.S. was in July.

