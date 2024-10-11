Coldplay earns 10th #1 UK album with ﻿'Moon Music'

By Josh Johnson

Coldplay keeps their streak of #1 albums across the pond going with Moon Music.

The latest effort from Chris Martin and company debuts at the top of the U.K.'s Official Albums Chart, giving them 10 straight number ones in their home country, dating back to their 2000 debut, Parachutes.

With a total of 237,000 chart units, Moon Music earns the biggest week for a British artist since Adele's 30, which was released in 2021. It also marks the second-biggest Official Albums Chart debut for any artist of 2024, behind only Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department.

Moon Music, Coldplay's 10th album, was released Oct. 4. It includes the lead single "feelslikeimfallinginlove."

Coldplay will launch a U.S. tour in support of Moon Music in May 2025.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

