Coldplay, Depeche Mode among highest-grossing tours of 2023

Coldpay and Depeche Mode were among the highest-grossing tours of 2023.

Chris Martin and company earned a total of $342.5 million over 55 shows, which put them at #2 on the year-end Billboard Top Tours chart. The "Enjoy the Silence" band sits at #9 with $175.2 million over 47 shows.

Other artists who made the top 40 include Metallica at #14, Guns N' Roses at #18, blink-182 at #19, Muse at #20, Red Hot Chili Peppers at #23, Dave Matthews Band at #30 and Imagine Dragons at #33.

At #1 is Beyoncé, who earned $570.5 million over 55 shows. Notably, Taylor Swift is not on the list, as figures for her Eras Tour have not yet been reported to Billboard.

