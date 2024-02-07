Coheed and Cambria's Claudio Sanchez releases new The Prize Fighter Inferno song, "Virtual Pioneers"

Coheed and Cambria frontman Claudio Sanchez has released a new song with his solo project, The Prize Fighter Inferno.

The track is called "Virtual Pioneers," a reference to the fictional video game Pioneers from the novel Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin.

"Pioneers, a game created to heal and reconnect two friends, was a touching concept and a driving source of the song's inspiration," Sanchez shares.

You can listen to "Virtual Pioneers" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

Along with "Virtual Pioneers," Sanchez has released a reimagined version of The Prize Fighter Inferno's 2006 song "The Going Price for Home.'

Sanchez will launch his first ever tour as The Prize Fighter Inferno on February 16 in Washington, D.C.

Coheed and Cambria will be touring in the summer with Incubus.

