Coheed and Cambria share 'Library Demo' of 'Someone Who Can' single

Coheed and Cambria have shared a demo version of "Someone Who Can," a single off the band's new album, The Father of Make Believe.

Dubbed the "Library Demo," the recording strips the song to acoustic guitars, which may be more appropriate for a library than electric guitars, though frontman Claudio Sanchez's earnest vocals would probably still get him shushed by a librarian.

You can listen to "Someone Who Can (Library Demo)" now via digital outlets.

The Father of Make Believe was released in March. Coheed will launch a U.S. tour in support of the album in May alongside Mastodon and then with Taking Back Sunday starting in August.

