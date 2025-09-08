Coheed and Cambria announces livestream of Red Rocks show

Coheed And Cambria & Taking Back Sunday In Concert - Charlotte, NC Claudio Sanchez of Coheed and Cambria performs at PNC Music Pavilion on September 02, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Hahne/Getty Images) (Jeff Hahne/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Coheed and Cambria has announced a livestream for their upcoming show at the famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado.

You can tune in to watch on Friday at 10 p.m. ET via the streaming platform Veeps. For more info, visit Veeps.com/coheedandcambria.

In-person tickets to the concert are sold out. The show will mark the first time Coheed has performed a closing set at Red Rocks.

Coheed is currently on tour in support of their new album, The Father of Make Believe, which dropped in March. The bill is co-headlined by Taking Back Sunday.

