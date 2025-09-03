Coheed and Cambria announces 'Good Apollo, I'm Burning Star IV, Vol. I﻿' 20th anniversary event

'Good Apollo, I'm Burning Star IV, Vol. I﻿' album artwork. Columbia Records
By Josh Johnson

Coheed and Cambria has announced a special event celebrating the 20th anniversary of the band's 2005 album, Good Apollo, I'm Burning Star IV, Vol. I: From Fear Through the Eyes of Madness.

The evening takes place Sept. 23 on the rooftop of the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles, and will feature an acoustic performance and Q&A session.

Tickets go on sale Saturday at noon PT.

Good Apollo, I'm Burning Star IV, Vol. I will officially turn 20 on Sept. 20. It marked the third Coheed album, and includes the singles "Welcome Home" and "The Suffering."

Coheed is currently on tour alongside Taking Back Sunday in support of their latest album, The Father of Make Believe, which dropped in March. They've also just released a video for "Goodbye, Sunshine," a track off The Father of Make Believe.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

