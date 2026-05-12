Coheed and Cambria announces fall headlining dates

Claudio Sanchez of Coheed and Cambria performs at The Greek Theatre on September 18, 2025 in Berkeley, California. (Steve Jennings/Getty Images)

Coheed And Cambria Perform At The Greek Theatre

Coheed and Cambria has announced a run of U.S. headlining dates for the fall.

The newly added shows span from Sept. 22 in Little Rock, Arkansas, to Sept. 30 in Salt Lake City. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit CoheedandCambria.com.

Coheed's other upcoming live plans include a tour with Shinedown, which launches Wednesday in Green Bay, Wisconsin, as well as their Neverender Rocks concert and Neverender Festival, taking place Sept. 29 at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, and Oct. 3-4 in Santa Ana, California, respectively.

The most recent Coheed album is 2025's The Father of Make Believe.

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