'Closer' to new music? Trent Reznor is 'prioritizing working on Nine Inch Nails'

Trent Reznor performs onstage during the world premiere of Disney's 'Tron: Ares' at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, CA on October 06, 2025. (Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Disney)

It sounds like Trent Reznor's New Year's resolution is to record new Nine Inch Nails music.

"We are working on new stuff and we're excited to work on it, and we are prioritizing working on Nine Inch Nails over just taking on every single thing that comes up in the other category," Reznor tells Consequence.

"Beyond that, I can't say much," the "Closer" rocker adds. "But the difference between now and a year ago is the fuse has been lit and the desire is there."

Reznor's other projects include his film scoring career with bandmate Atticus Ross, though the duo's latest soundtrack for the movie Tron: Ares is billed as a NIN project.

The most recent non-soundtrack Nine Inch Nails albums are 2020's Ghosts V: Together and Ghosts VI: Locusts.

Nine Inch Nails' other upcoming plans include the second U.S. leg of their Peel It Back world tour, which launches in February.

