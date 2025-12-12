Clairo named one of '﻿Vogue''s 55 Best Dressed People of 2025

2025 All Things Go NYC Clairo performs at the 2025 All Things Go NYC at Forest Hills Stadium on September 28, 2025 in New York City. (Marleen Moise/Getty Images) (Marleen Moise/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Clairo is one of Vogue's 55 Best Dressed People of 2025.

The fashion magazine names the "Sofia" artist's "custom polka-dot Valentino dress" as her best outfit of the year. Clairo notably wore the dress during her headlining set at New York City's All Things Go festival in September, which, as Vogue notes, is the same show where her set got cut off early due to the venue's noise curfew.

Other musicians on the Vogue list include Rihanna, Chappell Roan, Doechii and Bad Bunny.

Clairo's most recent album is 2024's Charm.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

