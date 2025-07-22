Cities with the most expensive homes in the The Villages metro area

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

The typical home value in the United States was $367,369 in June, 0.2% higher than the year before.

High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of July 17, the

sits at 6.75%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the The Villages metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 8 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#8. Coleman, FL

- Typical home value: $187,818

- 1-year price change: -9.2%

- 5-year price change: +21.0%

#7. Lake Panasoffkee, FL

- Typical home value: $207,263

- 1-year price change: -5.0%

- 5-year price change: +43.2%

#6. Center Hill, FL

- Typical home value: $252,948

- 1-year price change: -1.5%

- 5-year price change: +36.2%

#5. Bushnell, FL

- Typical home value: $298,008

- 1-year price change: +1.0%

- 5-year price change: +49.7%

#4. Webster, FL

- Typical home value: $298,445

- 1-year price change: -1.7%

- 5-year price change: +50.3%

#3. Wildwood, FL

- Typical home value: $307,307

- 1-year price change: -2.4%

- 5-year price change: +41.1%

#2. Oxford, FL

- Typical home value: $363,992

- 1-year price change: -1.8%

- 5-year price change: +38.8%

#1. The Villages, FL

- Typical home value: $402,522

- 1-year price change: -2.2%

- 5-year price change: +32.7%