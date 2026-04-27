Citi Field, here they come: Geese throws out first pitch at Mets game

Mr. Met hugs Dominic DiGesu of the band Geese after he threw out the first pitch before game one of a doubleheader against the Colorado Rockies at Citi Field on April 26, 2026 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Heather Khalifa/Getty Images)

Having made their debut at Saturday Night Live in January, Geese has now achieved another career milestone in their hometown of New York City.

The "Cobra" outfit took the mound Sunday at Citi Field in Queens to throw out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of a New York Mets game.

Geese posted footage of the pitch to their Instagram Story, along with the caption, "Absolutely honored."

Unfortunately, Geese's presence did not keep the Mets from, ahem, Getting Killed. The team, which endured a 12-game losing streak earlier in April, lost both of their doubleheader games Sunday against the visiting Colorado Rockies.

Geese will return to Queens in October to headline Forest Hills Stadium as part of their fall Getting Killed Again tour, which begins in September. Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit GeeseBand.com.

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