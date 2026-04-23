CHVRCHES side project The Leaving announces live debut

Jonny Scott and Martin Doherty of CHVRCHES perform at Stadio San Siro, on June 25, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images)

The CHVRCHES side project The Leaving, featuring founding member Martin Doherty and longtime live drummer Jonny Scott, has announced their debut live concert.

The show will take place June 6 in Los Angeles. Visit TheLeaving.fm for ticket info.

The Leaving launched in 2025 with the single "Saved." The band's debut album, Ultimate Buzz, is due out Friday.

CHVRCHES, meanwhile, have been in the studio working on new music to follow their most recent album, 2021's Screen Violence. Frontwoman Lauren Mayberry also put out her debut solo record, Vicious Creature, in 2024.

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