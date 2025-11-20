CHVRCHES' Martin Doherty launches The Leaving project

Martin Doherty of CHVRCHES has launched a new project called The Leaving.

The outfit also features longtime CHVRCHES touring drummer Jonny Scott. You can listen to The Leaving's debut single, "Saved," out now.

"'Saved' is a look inside the mind of someone on the verge of mental collapse," The Leaving says. "Paranoia. Hypochondria. Agoraphobia."

The most recent CHVRCHES album is 2021's Screen Violence. Frontwoman Lauren Mayberry put out her debut solo album, Vicious Creature, in 2024.

CHVRCHES announced in July that they were working on their upcoming fifth album.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.