CHVRCHES begin work on next album: 'We'll see you soon!'

Church is back in session for CHVRCHES.

The synth-pop trio has revealed that they've started work on their upcoming fifth album.

"CHVRCHES five in progress reveal, I guess," frontwoman Lauren Mayberry says in a Facebook video. "Yeah, we're working. We'll see you soon!"

The news comes after CHVRCHES' surprise performance Monday in London to celebrate the release of the new video game Death Stranding 2: On the Beach. CHVRCHES previously recorded a new song for the first Death Standing game, which was released in 2019.

The most recent CHVRCHES album is 2021's Screen Violence. Mayberry released her debut solo album, Vicious Creature, in 2024.

