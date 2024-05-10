Chris Martin & Brandon Flowers sing on new Travis song, "Raze the Bar"

Chris Martin and Brandon Flowers guest on a new song from Travis called "Raze the Bar."

The Coldplay and The Killers frontmen contribute backing vocals to the track, which the "Why Does It Always Rain on Me?" outfit wrote about the "fictional last night" of a closed New York City bar.

"When Chris heard it, he was like, 'That song is the best thing you've ever written!'" Travis vocalist Fran Healy says. "And because he and Brandon Flowers both live quite near…"

You can listen to "Raze the Bar" now via digital outlets.

"Raze the Bar" will appear on the upcoming Travis album, L.A. Times, due out July 12.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.