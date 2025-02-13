Chris Cornell's widow thanks Rock Hall for 'recognizing Soundgarden’s incredible legacy' with nomination

Chris Cornell's widow, Vicky Cornell, has shared a statement reacting to Soundgarden's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination.

In a statement posted to her late husband's Facebook, Vicky thanks the Rock Hall for "recognizing Soundgarden's incredible legacy," adding, "While Chris never believed in accolades defined an artist's work he would nonetheless be very honored."

"Moreover, he knew how much this means to his fans," Vicky continues. "This nomination is a testament to the impact he and the band had—and continue to have on generations of fans and his indelible mark on music. His voice was his vision and his words were his peace...."

The Soundgarden Facebook page also shared a post reading, "Soundgarden is honored to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2025."

Chris Cornell died in 2017. Soundgarden was first nominated for the Rock Hall for the 2020 class, then for a second time in 2023.

