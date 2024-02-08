Chino Moreno's Crosses premiere video for El-P collaboration "Big Youth"

Warner Records

By Josh Johnson

Chino Moreno's Deftones side project Crosses has premiered the video for "Big Youth," a track off their new album, Goodnight, God Bless, I Love U, Delete.

The clip switches between black-and-white and color as it superimposes footage of Moreno and bandmate Shaun Lopez performing over a collage of different images. It also features an appearance from Run the Jewels rapper El-P, who guests on the song.

You can watch the "Big Youth" video streaming now on YouTube.

Goodnight, God Bless, I Love U, Delete., the first Crosses album in nine years, dropped in October. It also includes a collaboration with The Cure's Robert Smith.

The Deftones side project is currently on a North American headlining tour.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!