Chino Moreno's Crosses premiere video for El-P collaboration "Big Youth"

Chino Moreno's Deftones side project Crosses has premiered the video for "Big Youth," a track off their new album, Goodnight, God Bless, I Love U, Delete.

The clip switches between black-and-white and color as it superimposes footage of Moreno and bandmate Shaun Lopez performing over a collage of different images. It also features an appearance from Run the Jewels rapper El-P, who guests on the song.

You can watch the "Big Youth" video streaming now on YouTube.

Goodnight, God Bless, I Love U, Delete., the first Crosses album in nine years, dropped in October. It also includes a collaboration with The Cure's Robert Smith.

The Deftones side project is currently on a North American headlining tour.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

