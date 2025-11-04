Change (Your Clothes): Deftones launch collaboration with Dickies

Rock Am Ring 2024 - Day 1 Chino Moreno of Deftones performs live at the annual Rock Am Ring festival at Nuerburgring on June 07, 2024 in Nuerburg, Germany. (Gina Wetzler/Redferns) (Gina Wetzler/Redferns)
By Josh Johnson

If you're looking to "Change" your wardrobe, Deftones are here to help.

Chino Moreno and company have launched a collaboration with the apparel brand Dickies. The collection includes multiple T-shirts and hoodies featuring the band's name stylized like the Dickies logo.

You can order your Deftones x Dickies apparel now exclusively through the Deftones web store.

Dickies previously collaborated with Green Day on an apparel line.

Deftones, meanwhile, headlined their Dia De Los Deftones festival on Saturday. They released their new album, private music, in August.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!