Change (In the House of Dogs): Deftones' Chino Moreno adopts new pup

Chino Moreno's family just got larger and furrier.

The Deftones frontman and his wife, Risa, have adopted a new dog named Scarlett. They picked up the pug while Chino was on tour with his band Crosses.

While welcoming a new pup is usually exciting, adopting Scarlett was extra special as she was advised to be euthanized due to a severe medical condition. However, the rescue organization The Pug Queen brought her in and she underwent surgery. After recovering with a foster, Scarlett was ready for adoption.

You can check out a photo of the Morenos with Scarlett via The Pug Queen's Instagram. The couple also has two other dogs, Tito and Sasha.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.