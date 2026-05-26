Parents! If You Don’t Greet Your Kids Like This On The Last Day of School This Week, You Missed Out.

School bus (David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images FILE)
By Ethan

I don’t know what dad this is or where they live but they took the last day of school to the most awesome heights that could be reached. The coolest dad ever grabbed some friends and set up a “band” to rock Alice Cooper’s School’s Out for his son as he got off the bus on the last day of school.

Parents! The bar has been set, and you know what to do this week when your kids get out of school here. It doesn’t have to be Alice Cooper, but you absolutely have to take this last opportunity to embarrass your kids in front of their school friends.

Maybe Blink 182’s Dammit would work too!

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