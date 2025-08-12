In a Hilarious and Genius Move The Alamo Acquired Pee Wee Herman’s Bike From His Big Adventure

No, The Alamo still doesn’t have a basement, and it never has. But it does now have something even better, Pee Wee Herman’s actual bike from one of the greatest movies, not just of the 80’s, but of all time. If you’re not an 80’s kid and you never experienced Pee Wee Herman, or his Playhouse which starred Laurence Fishburne and had Rob Zombie as a producer, or his Big Adventure starring Twisted Sister, have yourself a movie night and experience something original and revolutionary.

And if you don’t know the movie, the plot is about Pee Wee looking for his stolen bicycle. At one point he gets a tip that it is being stored in San Antonio, at The Alamo, in the basement, and the rest is movie history.

And now in a classic and great PR move, The Alamo has acquired that very same bike, the original stunt version from the movie, and will put it on permanent display in their new visitor center when it opens in 2027.