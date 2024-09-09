Cedric Bixler-Zavala tells Linkin Park not to play ATDI's music over Emily Armstrong's Scientology ties

Cedric Bixler-Zavala of The Mars Volta and At the Drive-In is continuing his criticism of new Linkin Park vocalist Emily Armstrong over her ties to Scientology.

"You [Linkin Park] should fire your entire team for not thoroughly vetting your choice," Bixler-Zavala writes in an Instagram post. "You're a Disney level brand trying to make a comeback and you didn't think to spend a little money on looking into her?"

Bixler-Zavala adds, "Stop playing At the Drive In's music on your pre show playlist," which Linkin Park had done in the past.

As previously reported, Bixler-Zavala resurfaced a comment he previously made regarding Armstrong's connection to Danny Masterson, writing that she had attended a preliminary hearing in support of the disgraced That '70s Show actor amid his rape trial, for which he was convicted.

Bixler-Zavala's wife, Chrissie Carnell-Bixler, is among the women who've accused Masterson of sexual assault. The two have long been vocal critics of the Church of Scientology, and accused it of covering up allegations against Masterson and using intimidation tactics, including poisoning their family dog, to keep women from speaking up.

Armstrong later posted a statement reading, "Several years ago, I was asked to support someone I considered a friend at a court appearance, and went to one early hearing as an observer. Soon after, I realized I shouldn't have."

Armstrong noted that she's "never spoken with [Masterson] since," adding, "To say it as clearly as possible: I do not condone abuse or violence against women, and I empathize with the victims of these crimes."

Linkin Park announced Armstrong as their new singer on Sept. 5. She steps into the role of the late Chester Bennington, who died in 2017.

