Catch up with the cover model of Deftones' ﻿'Around the Fur'

Nearly 30 years after Deftones released their 1997 album, Around the Fur, the record's cover model has given an interview on its impact on her life.

Lisa Hughes was photographed for the cover by Rick Kosick, who later became known for his work on the Jackass series and movies, during a party with the Deftones band members. The photo features an image of Hughes wearing a bikini and sitting at the edge of a jacuzzi.

"Just my friends knew [about the album cover]," Hughes tells Jenkem Magazine. "I wasn't out there going, 'It's me, everybody!' But I had some cool opportunities from it."

"Other people would say, 'Oh, this is the girl on the cover of the Deftones [album]!' And we'd get into clubs because of that," she laughs.

As for how the cover affects her now, Hughes shares, "I've been signing a lot of [Around the Fur copies] lately for some of my daughter's friends."

Deftones released their latest album, private music, in 2025.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.