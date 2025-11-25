'Can't Stop' liking & subscribing: RHCP's Flea launches YouTube channel

Flea is finally ready to see what the fuss with this whole YouTube thing is all about.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist has launched his own channel on the video sharing platform. His first video is called "thinkin" and contains a minute of him playing a trumpet for a delighted toddler.

In addition to being known for his bass skills, Flea is adept at the trumpet. In fact, according to Nick Cave, Flea has a trumpet album in the works and the two collaborated on a song together for the project.

Along with playing trumpet for a variety of audiences, Flea played the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Nov. 8 in honor of the late Sly Stone. Highlights from ceremony will air during an ABC primetime special on Jan. 1.

The Chili Peppers, meanwhile, had a relatively quiet 2025 after a whirlwind few years touring in support of their two 2022 albums, Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen. They did, however, perform at the FireAid benefit concert in January.

