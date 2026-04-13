Cannons drummer/keyboardist Paul Davis recovering after undergoing emergency brain surgery

Paul Davis of Cannons performs in concert at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park on April 03, 2026 in Austin, Texas. (Rick Kern/Getty Images)

Cannons drummer and keyboardist Paul Davis has dropped off the band's ongoing tour after undergoing emergency brain surgery.

The "Fire for You" outfit wrote in a Facebook post published Monday that Davis had an accident during their show in Dallas earlier in April.

"Although we didn’t know it at the time, he was suffering from bleeding to his brain," Cannons write. "As the week went on, he understandably started feeling worse and we all agreed it was best for him to go home and focus on recovering."

"Yesterday, Paul underwent emergency brain surgery," the post continues. "He's now in the hospital and recovering well. His prognosis is good, but he’ll need some time before he's ready to rejoin us on the road."

Cannons plan to continue with their current tour alongside Bob Moses, which stretches into early May before picking back up again in July.

"We'll be out there playing these shows for you, Paul," Cannons write. "If you're coming out, your support means more than ever right now. Please keep Paul in your thoughts and send him all the love you can."

Cannons released a new album, Everything Glows, in March.

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