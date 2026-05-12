Cannons announce fall tour behind ﻿'Everything Glows﻿' album

'Everything Glows' album artwork. (Columbia Records)
By Josh Johnson

Cannons have announced a fall headlining tour in support of their new album, Everything Glows.

The U.S. dates span from Sept. 21 in Bozeman, Montana, to Oct. 21 in New Haven, Connecticut. The trek also includes a couple stops in Canada and a closing date in Mexico City on Oct. 24.

Presales begin Wednesday, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit CannonstheBand.com.

Everything Glows, the follow-up to 2023's Heartbeat Highway, dropped in March. It includes the single "Starlight."

Cannons wrapped up their spring tour with Bob Moses earlier in May. They'll play another run of shows with the "Love Brand New" outfit in July.

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