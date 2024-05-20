Cage the Elephant premieres video for "Neon Pill" single

Disney/Randy Holmes

By Josh Johnson

Cage the Elephant has premiered the video for "Neon Pill," the lead single and title track off their new album.

The clip features several different people who notice something strange or disturbing in their reflection, such as their mouth disappearing. In between, we see shots of frontman Matt Shultz singing in a concrete room.

You can watch the "Neon Pill" video streaming now on YouTube.

The album Neon Pill, the follow-up to 2019's Social Cues, dropped Friday, May 17. Cage the Elephant will launch a U.S. tour in support of the record in June.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!