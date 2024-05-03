Cage the Elephant shares new '﻿Neon Pill'﻿ track, "Metaverse"

Cage the Elephant has shared a new song called called "Metaverse," a track off the band's upcoming album, Neon Pill.

You can listen to "Metaverse" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying lyric video streaming now on YouTube.

"Metaverse" is the fourth Neon Pill cut to be released, following "Good Time," "Out Loud" and the title track. Cage will premiere a fifth track, "Rainbow," during a performance on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! on May 8.

Neon Pill, the follow-up to 2019's Social Cues, arrives May 17. Cage the Elephant will play a one-off show in Los Angeles on May 7 before launching a full U.S. tour in support of Neon Pill in June.

