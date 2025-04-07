Cage the Elephant inches closer to ﻿'Billboard﻿' record with latest #1 single, 'Metaverse'

Cage the Elephant is getting closer to capturing a Billboard record.

The band's current single, "Metaverse," has hit #1 on the Alternative Airplay chart, giving them a total of 13 leaders on that particular tally. That ties them with Green Day and Linkin Park for the second-most number ones in the history of Alternative Airplay, which began in 1988.

Red Hot Chili Peppers have the most, with 15.

"Metaverse" appears on Cage's new album, Neon Pill, which was released in 2024. Its previous singles, "Rainbow" and the title track, also reached #1 on Alternative Airplay.

