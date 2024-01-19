Cage the Elephant drops new single, "Neon Pill"

As previously teased, Cage the Elephant has returned with a new song called "Neon Pill."

On the track, frontman Matt Shultz sings about being "double-crossed by a neon pill."

"Neon Pill" marks the first new music from Cage the Elephant to follow their 2019 album, Social Cues. It also marks their first release since Shultz was arrested on gun charges in 2023. In June, he pleaded guilty to attempted criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree. The plea allowed him to avoid jail time.

You can listen to "Neon Pill" now via digital outlets.

Cage the Elephant is also set to take the live stage in 2024. They're currently booked for Bonnaroo and Hangout Fest.

