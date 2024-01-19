Cage the Elephant drops new single, "Neon Pill"

RCA Records

By Josh Johnson

As previously teased, Cage the Elephant has returned with a new song called "Neon Pill."

On the track, frontman Matt Shultz sings about being "double-crossed by a neon pill."

"Neon Pill" marks the first new music from Cage the Elephant to follow their 2019 album, Social Cues. It also marks their first release since Shultz was arrested on gun charges in 2023. In June, he pleaded guilty to attempted criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree. The plea allowed him to avoid jail time.

You can listen to "Neon Pill" now via digital outlets.

Cage the Elephant is also set to take the live stage in 2024. They're currently booked for Bonnaroo and Hangout Fest.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!