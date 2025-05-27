Cage the Elephant, Djo, Foster the People & more playing Lollapalooza aftershows

CAGE THE ELEPHANT Disney/Randy Holmes (Randy Holmes/Disney)
By Josh Johnson

Cage the Elephant, Djo and Foster the People are among the bands playing Lollapalooza aftershows, taking place across Chicago the week of the festival.

Other aftershow headliners include Mk.gee, Gigi Perez, Bleachers, FINNEAS, Royel Otis and Wallows.

Aftershow tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. CT. For the full list of artists and all ticket info, visit Lollapalooza.com/aftershows.

Lollapalooza 2025 takes place July 31 to Aug. 3 at Chicago's Grant Park.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

