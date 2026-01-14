Butch Vig's Freezing Man benefit concert raises over $300K for epilepsy research

The Freezing Man benefit concert, which featured Garbage drummer Butch Vig as musical director, raised over $300,000 for the organization Joey's Song in support of epilepsy research.

The two-day event, which took place Jan. 9 and 10 in Madison, Wisconsin, featured performances by Vig and his Garbage bandmate Duke Erikson, along with artists including Brian Aubert and Nikki Monninger of Silversun Pickups, former Guns N' Roses drummer Matt Sorum, Curt Smith of Tears for Fears, Jane Wiedlin and Gina Schock of The Go-Go's, Vicki Peterson of The Bangles and John Rzeznik of Goo Goo Dolls.

"It's Joey Song’s 15th year and it is the most epic one yet," Vig says. "We want to keep it going. I think the shows on both Friday and Saturday were fantastic. I couldn’t be happier right now."

In its history, Joey's Song has raised a total $2.1 million.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.