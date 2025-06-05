Bush premieres new ﻿'I Beat Loneliness﻿' track, 'The Land of Milk and Honey'

Bush has premiered a new song called "The Land of Milk and Honey," the official lead single off the band's upcoming album, I Beat Loneliness.

"'The Land of Milk and Honey' is a wild ride into the heart of the new record, I Beat Loneliness," says frontman Gavin Rossdale. "It's built to be played loud—to liberate and uplift. That's the spirit behind it."

You can listen to "The Land of Milk and Honey" via digital outlets. Its accompanying video will premiere Friday at 10 a.m. ET.

I Beat Loneliness, the follow-up to 2022's The Art of Survival, drops July 18. It also includes the previously released track "60 Ways to Forget People."

Bush will be touring the U.S. alongside Shinedown starting in July.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

