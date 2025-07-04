The brothers are back: Oasis plays first show in 16 years as reunion tour kicks off

Credit: Lewis Evans
By Josh Johnson

Today is gonna be the day that Oasis is officially back.

For the first time in 16 years, the "Wonderwall" outfit returned to the live stage, kicking off their much-anticipated reunion tour Friday in Cardiff, Wales.

It was a day that many Oasis fans feared would never come. Since the band broke up in 2009, brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher engaged in a seemingly never-ending feud, often sniping at each other through interviews and on social media. However, the brothers shocked the music world in August 2024 by announcing that their estrangement had ended, and Oasis was getting back together for a 2025 tour.

With still nearly a year to go between the reunion announcement and the first show of the tour, it's hard to blame anyone for taking an "I'll believe it when I see it" approach. But all fears were assuaged Friday when both Noel and Liam took the stage, delivering a set mostly centered around the first two Oasis albums, 1994's Definitely Maybe and 1995's (What's the Story) Morning Glory?

Among the songs played include the classics "Wonderwall," "Champagne Supernova," "Don't Look Back in Anger," "Live Forever" and "Rock 'n' Roll Star," according to BBC's recap of the show. The crowd also heard the Be Here Now single "D'You Know What I Mean?" and tracks off the compilation The Masterplan.

The BBC recap notes that there was "zero chat between Liam and Noel all gig, but they sang together perfectly."

The Oasis tour continues Friday with another show in Cardiff. It will come to the U.S. in August.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!