Brittany Howard launching Kumite hardcore band

Brittany Howard is exploring some heavier music with a new band.

The Alabama Shakes frontwoman is launching a hardcore project called Kumite at show in Nashville on Jan. 12. The concert will raise money for a trio of local organizations: Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee, Nashville Launch Pad and Southern Movement Committee.

"Stoked to share how y'all can get involved with one or more of these organizations that are helping our local community," Howard says. "And remember, it's hardcore as f*** to community organize!"

Presales are open now, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 11 a.m. CT. For all ticket info, visit BrittanyHoward.com.

Howard released her sophomore solo album, What Now, in February.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.