Brittany Howard releases new song "Fire Inside" for ﻿'Thelma the Unicorn'﻿ movie

Brittany Howard has released a new song called "Fire Inside," recorded for the upcoming animated Netflix movie Thelma the Unicorn.

In addition to writing music for the film, Howard stars in Thelma the Unicorn. The Alabama Shakes front woman voices the title character, a "small-time pony who dreams of becoming a glamorous music star."

"In a pink and glitter-filled moment of fate, Thelma is transformed into a unicorn and instantly rises to global stardom," Netflix's description continues. "But this new life of fame comes at a cost."

You can listen to "Fire Inside" via digital outlets. Thelma the Unicorn premieres May 17.

Howard put out a new solo album, What Now, in February.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.