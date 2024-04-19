Brittany Howard releases new song "Fire Inside" for ﻿'Thelma the Unicorn'﻿ movie

Island Records

By Josh Johnson

Brittany Howard has released a new song called "Fire Inside," recorded for the upcoming animated Netflix movie Thelma the Unicorn.

In addition to writing music for the film, Howard stars in Thelma the Unicorn. The Alabama Shakes front woman voices the title character, a "small-time pony who dreams of becoming a glamorous music star."

"In a pink and glitter-filled moment of fate, Thelma is transformed into a unicorn and instantly rises to global stardom," Netflix's description continues. "But this new life of fame comes at a cost."

You can listen to "Fire Inside" via digital outlets. Thelma the Unicorn premieres May 17.

Howard put out a new solo album, What Now, in February.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!