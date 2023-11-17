Brittany Howard details ﻿'What Now'﻿ solo album

Brittany Howard has announced the details of her next solo album, What Now.

The record is set to arrive on February 2. It's the sophomore follow-up to the Alabama Shakes frontwoman's 2019 debut solo effort, Jaime.

The What Now title track was released in October. A second cut titled "Red Flags" is out now on digital outlets.

"In my past relationships, I've had a tendency to see red flags as part of some parade just for me -- something for me to run right through without paying any attention," Howard shares. "To me 'Red Flags' sounds very dystopian, which makes sense for a song that feels like end-of-times as far as me emotionally maturing. It's like a big tower fell and now I have to create something new."

Howard will launch a U.S. tour in February.

Here's the What Now track list:

"Earth Sign"

"I Don't"

"What Now"

"Red Flags"

"To Be Still"

"Interlude"

"Another Day"

"Prove It to You"

"Samson"

"Patience"

"Power to Undo"

"Every Color in Blue"

