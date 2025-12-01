Bring me to the road: Evanescence announces 2026 tour dates

Evanescence has announced a 2026 world tour.

The U.S. leg kicks off June 11 in West Palm Beach, Florida, and wraps up Aug. 2 in Clarkston, Michigan. The "Bring Me to Life" rockers will then launch a tour of the U.K. and Europe in September, before bringing the trek to a close Oct. 26 at the famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado.

Spiritbox and Nova Twins will provide support for the U.S. dates, while Poppy will open for the U.K. and European shows. The bill will also include K.Flay in the U.K. and Nova Twins in Europe.

Evanescence collaborated with K.Flay on the song "Fight Like a Girl," and frontwoman Amy Lee teamed up with Poppy and Spiritbox's Courtney LaPlante on the collaborative single "End of You."

"This year has been so inspiring in so many ways, creating so much new music, playing some bucket-list shows and working with so many artists that give us life," Lee says. "We are taking all of that fire and energy and inspiration and building it into an epic 2026 for our fans."

"Collaborating with K. Flay, Poppy, and Courtney Le Plante made me want to create a world where we could share stages together, and I’m thrilled we are going to make it happen!" she continues. "I can't wait to share what we've been working on, and I can't wait for this incredible tour."

Presales begin Tuesday, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Evanescence.com.

Along with the collaborations, Evanescence's 2025 included the release of the single "Afterlife," which gave them their first #1 hit on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.