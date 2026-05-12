Bring Me the Horizon's Oli Sykes says he's 'all good' after getting hit with a phone during show

Oli Sykes of Bring Me the Horizon attends The BRIT Awards 2025 at Intercontinental London - The O2, on March 01, 2025 in London, England. (Jim Dyson/Redferns)

Bring Me the Horizon frontman Oli Sykes has shared an update after he was hit by a phone during the band's show in St. Louis on Monday.

As previously reported, fan-shot footage from the show showed a phone striking Sykes toward the end of performing the track "Happy Song" after seemingly being thrown by someone in the audience.

"Alright everyone - just wanted to let you know I'm all good," Sykes writes in an Instagram Story posted Tuesday. "The phone to the head definitely smarted [hurt] and I ended up with a mild concussion, but the swelling's gone down a decent amount already."

According to Setlist.fm, Bring Me's set Monday consisted of 16 songs, as opposed to the usual 17 they've been playing on their ongoing U.S. tour.

"Last night I was struggling a bit on stage afterwards because singing was putting a lot of pressure on the wound and making things feel a bit disorienting while performing," Sykes' post reads. "So I'm sorry on my part for what may of seemed like a half hearted performance."

Sykes also thanks everyone for checking in on him and says "everything should be fine" for the next show on the tour, set for Tuesday in Kansas City, Missouri.

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