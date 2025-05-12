Bring Me the Horizon frontman Oli Sykes & wife expecting twins

BMtH's Oli Sykes; Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
By Jill Lances

Bring Me the Horizon frontman Oli Sykes is going to be a dad … times two.

The rocker revealed on Instagram that he and his wife, Brazilian model Alissa Salls, are expecting twins by sharing a video of their gender reveal.

In the clip, Oli and Alissa each bite into a cupcake with either pink or blue frosting inside to reveal the gender of their children, and it turns out they are having a girl and a boy.

Sykes captioned the video "dois."

But until those babies are born, the rocker will be busy. Bring Me The Horizon has several European dates booked for this summer, including appearances at the Rock am Ring and Rock im Park festivals in Germany and the Reading and Leeds festivals in the U.K. They kick off their USA Ascension Program tour on Sept. 23 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

A complete list of dates can be found at BMTHOfficial.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

